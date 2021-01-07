12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) stock increased by 94.17% to $21.82 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 79.2 million shares is 1812.29% of 3D Sys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares moved upwards by 69.43% to $5.71. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.4 million shares, making up 2418.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 47.01% to $4.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.9 million, which is 656.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 41.53% to $3.98. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 2558.96% of Taoping's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock rose 40.55% to $23.84. Trading volume for Marathon Patent Group's stock is 60.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 225.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock moved upwards by 35.67% to $8.29. As of 12:31 EST, Ebang International Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 17.3 million, which is 593.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares fell 23.15% to $2.79 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 14.3 million, which is 298.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 17.93% to $1.62. Trading volume for Vislink Technologies's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 217.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock declined by 16.14% to $4.43. Trading volume for Duos Technologies Group's stock is 55.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 196.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock decreased by 13.63% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.6 million, which is 134.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) stock fell 10.9% to $4.5. As of 12:31 EST, Image Sensing Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 111.2K, which is 154.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares decreased by 10.13% to $1.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 112.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
