12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock rose 44.14% to $3.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Conifer Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 44618.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 27.84% to $13.5. Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 22.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1155.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.9 million.
- FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) shares moved upwards by 26.05% to $4.16. Trading volume for FG Financial Group's stock is 527.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1515.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares rose 13.81% to $2.06. The current volume of 342.9K shares is 193.49% of X Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $110.2 million.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares increased by 11.64% to $3.74. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 459.6K shares, making up 16.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock rose 9.32% to $1.29. Qudian's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.3 million.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock decreased by 23.12% to $8.45 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 230.7K, which is 366.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) stock declined by 14.59% to $18.15. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.6K shares, making up 1024.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares declined by 8.85% to $1.87. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 80.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) stock fell 8.47% to $9.14. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 800 shares, making up 36.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- ChoiceOne Finl Servs (NASDAQ:COFS) stock fell 7.03% to $28.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.6K, which is 15.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.7 million.
- Guaranty Federal (NASDAQ:GFED) stock declined by 6.06% to $17.85. Guaranty Federal's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 517.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.9 million.
