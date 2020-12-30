12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares increased by 127.4% to $3.12 during Wednesday's regular session. Professional Diversity's stock is trading at a volume of 98.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 13023.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares rose 13.63% to $93.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.8 million, which is 119.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 billion.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock rose 11.39% to $3.51. As of 12:31 EST, The9's stock is trading at a volume of 340.1K, which is 10.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million.
- Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares increased by 10.23% to $215.04. As of 12:31 EST, Baidu's stock is trading at a volume of 14.6 million, which is 292.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.3 billion.
- Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) stock increased by 10.17% to $5.64. Fluent's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 335.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.6 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares rose 9.21% to $1.66. AirNet Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 76.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
Losers
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) stock fell 14.74% to $2.72 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.6K shares, making up 303.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares fell 9.85% to $0.62. As of 12:31 EST, Cinedigm's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 71.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
- Gannett (NYSE:GCI) stock fell 9.09% to $2.9. Trading volume for Gannett's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 92.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $400.0 million.
- Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares decreased by 9.0% to $8.4. Trading volume for Scienjoy Holding's stock is 7.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 91.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock fell 6.51% to $1.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 34.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.4 million.
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock fell 5.88% to $0.96. Insignia Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 757.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 22.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
