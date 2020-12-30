12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) stock rose 89.46% to $2.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 565.6 million shares is 4718.31% of Bionano Genomics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $386.0 million.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares moved upwards by 22.18% to $34.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 806.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.6 million.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock increased by 21.51% to $19.0. As of 12:31 EST, KalVista Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 154.7K, which is 148.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $340.9 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares increased by 20.93% to $0.47. The current volume of 15.8 million shares is 180.91% of Avinger's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares moved upwards by 20.08% to $13.63. The current volume of 552.5K shares is 147.23% of BeyondSpring's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.4 million.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock moved upwards by 18.67% to $0.83. Novan's stock is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 218.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.4 million.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock decreased by 22.88% to $4.08 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 658.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.3 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock declined by 15.95% to $0.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 29.8 million, which is 358.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock decreased by 12.37% to $1.63. Obalon Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 570.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 13.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock declined by 11.82% to $5.45. Equillium's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 185.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.7 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock fell 9.45% to $1.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 26.3 million, which is 67.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.3 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares fell 8.07% to $7.52. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 566.5K shares, making up 140.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.
