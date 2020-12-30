12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock moved upwards by 84.92% to $1.91 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.6 million, which is 21315.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.4 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares moved upwards by 50.79% to $17.04. As of 12:31 EST, Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 1454.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock moved upwards by 21.15% to $1.26. As of 12:31 EST, SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 941.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock increased by 20.36% to $80.85. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 615.5K shares, making up 232.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock rose 18.46% to $7.7. Trading volume for Nortech Systems's stock is 602.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 6582.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock rose 17.3% to $7.93. The current volume of 7.1 million shares is 469.41% of Himax Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock fell 20.56% to $2.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 401.6K shares is 2255.53% of BOS Better Online Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock declined by 12.07% to $5.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 532.9K shares, making up 145.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares fell 12.03% to $3.88. The current volume of 211.1K shares is 123.8% of Integrated Media's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares fell 8.4% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.0 million, which is 130.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock declined by 8.26% to $7.0. Trading volume for WISeKey Intl Hldg's stock is 450.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 186.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares decreased by 7.73% to $11.94. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 352.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.6 million.
