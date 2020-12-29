11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares moved upwards by 18.61% to $12.81 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 1113.84% of Caesarstone's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.1 million.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares increased by 14.35% to $6.17. As of 12:31 EST, Pitney Bowes's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million, which is 343.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares moved upwards by 10.84% to $4.6. Trading volume for Wilhelmina International's stock is 341.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1551.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) stock increased by 6.38% to $2.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 14.0K, which is 98.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares rose 6.07% to $4.52. The current volume of 183.4K shares is 222.81% of JanOne's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
Losers
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 20.81% to $6.93 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 295.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.3 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares fell 19.76% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 575.9K, which is 193.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock decreased by 12.77% to $25.08. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 119.82% of GreenPower Motor Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $516.0 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 11.15% to $5.18. China Recycling Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 667.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 92.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares declined by 11.01% to $3.88. Trading volume for Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is 437.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 503.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock fell 10.98% to $0.64. As of 12:31 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 47.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
