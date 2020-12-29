12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares increased by 40.62% to $3.38 during Tuesday's regular session. Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 13.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 57342.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares rose 15.42% to $8.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.9 million, which is 2883.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares rose 11.82% to $160.81. Pinduoduo's stock is trading at a volume of 11.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 140.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.2 billion.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares increased by 6.8% to $5.47. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 626.5K shares, making up 182.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.2 million.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock moved upwards by 5.95% to $235.61. As of 12:31 EST, Alibaba Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 41.6 million, which is 198.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $637.4 billion.
- Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares rose 5.74% to $4.05. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 424.5K shares, making up 123.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
Losers
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares decreased by 31.5% to $2.42 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 1432.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock fell 19.56% to $2.51. Trading volume for Good Times Restaurants's stock is 107.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 184.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares declined by 13.76% to $99.36. The current volume of 11.9 million shares is 61.35% of QuantumScape's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 billion.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell 13.51% to $40.56. The current volume of 12.3 million shares is 118.64% of Blink Charging's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares declined by 12.06% to $4.3. As of 12:31 EST, Amesite Operating's stock is trading at a volume of 30.3K, which is 46.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million.
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock fell 11.85% to $1.68. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 141.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.8 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers