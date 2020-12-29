12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock increased by 92.99% to $2.06 during Tuesday's regular session. Tenax Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 199.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 114352.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares increased by 36.15% to $1.2. Trading volume for Bionano Genomics's stock is 127.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1683.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.4 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares increased by 23.39% to $5.38. Trading volume for Equillium's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 171.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock increased by 23.22% to $1.91. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 62.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock moved upwards by 20.83% to $0.58. Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 136.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2425.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares moved upwards by 19.49% to $1.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.0 million, which is 499.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.1 million.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock declined by 54.54% to $42.02 during Tuesday's regular session. Arcturus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1155.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock fell 18.6% to $1.4. Trading volume for Seelos Therapeutics's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 149.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares declined by 17.93% to $4.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 320.1K shares, making up 265.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.0 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) stock declined by 15.48% to $13.05. The current volume of 117.2K shares is 168.65% of Alpine Immune Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.6 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) stock decreased by 15.37% to $4.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares, making up 216.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.5 million.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock declined by 13.8% to $72.71. Editas Medicine's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 182.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers