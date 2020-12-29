12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock moved upwards by 72.64% to $6.72 during Tuesday's regular session. Technical Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 76783.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 42.12% to $9.11. Trading volume for WISeKey Intl Hldg's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1671.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock moved upwards by 36.73% to $12.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.7 million, which is 3314.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $346.9 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares moved upwards by 13.68% to $7.11. As of 12:31 EST, Nortech Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 106.1K, which is 1488.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock rose 13.67% to $4.49. Integrated Media's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 5634.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 8.96% to $1.58. Trading volume for RealNetworks's stock is 571.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 141.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.
Losers
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock declined by 49.46% to $1.87 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 9.4 million, which is 699.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) shares fell 22.37% to $4.2. As of 12:31 EST, Magal Security Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 195.9K, which is 334.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.2 million.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares decreased by 14.9% to $46.06. Trading volume for Materialise's stock is 253.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 122.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock fell 14.48% to $12.59. Trading volume for Triterras's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 126.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares fell 12.61% to $1.04. As of 12:31 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 57.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock fell 12.02% to $3.58. The current volume of 399.4K shares is 253.13% of One Stop Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.
