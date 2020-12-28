12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares rose 105.0% to $1.44 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 142.2 million, which is 13419.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.7 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 57.79% to $5.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 3703.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock moved upwards by 38.29% to $17.7. Trading volume for Flux Power Holdings's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 491.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.7 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 33.79% to $3.13. Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 32.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1586.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.5 million.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 31.75% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.1 million, which is 185.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 30.78% to $7.86. As of 12:31 EST, Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 725.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.
Losers
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares declined by 49.29% to $19.47 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 2503.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 9.33% to $10.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 94.1K shares, making up 12.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares declined by 9.08% to $7.92. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 461.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 93.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $261.1 million.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares fell 8.62% to $9.62. As of 12:31 EST, Fly Leasing's stock is trading at a volume of 584.8K, which is 143.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.3 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 7.48% to $4.45. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 20.12% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.9 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares declined by 7.45% to $4.35. Trading volume for TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is 174.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 86.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 million.
