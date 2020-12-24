12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares moved upwards by 17.81% to $2.75 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 174.2K shares, making up 340.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares moved upwards by 13.18% to $3.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 82.0K, which is 78.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock rose 12.65% to $49.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.9 million shares, making up 233.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 11.71% to $0.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 115.1 million, which is 115.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 10.24% to $1.83. Trading volume for Allied Esports's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 207.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock moved upwards by 10.03% to $14.58. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.8K shares, making up 44.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.7 million.
Losers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 19.39% to $1.83 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 252.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock declined by 17.3% to $47.12. Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 289.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 16.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares decreased by 13.88% to $220.64. As of 12:31 EST, Alibaba Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 123.5 million, which is 696.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.9 billion.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock fell 12.44% to $5.04. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.9 million shares, making up 343.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $282.8 million.
- Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) stock decreased by 12.18% to $6.85. The current volume of 164.3K shares is 106.07% of Lincoln Educational Servs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.3 million.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock decreased by 9.58% to $27.11. As of 12:31 EST, LMP Automotive Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 181.5K, which is 56.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.6 million.
