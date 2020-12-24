12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares moved upwards by 121.84% to $27.73 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 413.5K shares, making up 26024.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.5 million.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares rose 35.13% to $0.47. The current volume of 217.7 million shares is 4606.47% of Avinger's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares moved upwards by 33.98% to $14.43. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 3109.04% of Neoleukin Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $605.1 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock moved upwards by 21.09% to $2.33. Xenetic Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 53.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares rose 16.42% to $0.38. As of 12:31 EST, Biolase's stock is trading at a volume of 69.1 million, which is 1838.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock rose 15.98% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.1 million, which is 575.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
Losers
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares decreased by 33.77% to $0.71 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 83.6 million shares is 292.36% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares declined by 30.97% to $1.79. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 142.6 million shares, making up 425.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.8 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock decreased by 20.81% to $2.55. Trading volume for Second Sight Medical's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 150.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock declined by 18.84% to $0.35. Acasti Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 75.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 496.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares decreased by 15.43% to $1.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 156.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares decreased by 12.76% to $5.88. Progenity's stock is trading at a volume of 645.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 110.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $321.3 million.
