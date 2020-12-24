12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) stock moved upwards by 239.28% to $33.08 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Air T's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 31410.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.3 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 17.0% to $0.19. The current volume of 61.5 million shares is 641.09% of Castor Maritime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) stock increased by 11.28% to $3.65. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 321.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares moved upwards by 9.08% to $10.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 264.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.5 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock increased by 8.4% to $2.38. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.8 million shares, making up 636.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.9 million.
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $23.75. Trading volume for Air T's stock is 16.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 3500.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock decreased by 25.51% to $0.63 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.0 million, which is 146.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares fell 19.89% to $2.04. As of 12:31 EST, Energous's stock is trading at a volume of 11.9 million, which is 485.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell 11.02% to $5.49. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 25.41% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $63.9 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) stock declined by 10.45% to $4.48. Trading volume for China Recycling Energy's stock is 237.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 32.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares declined by 9.32% to $12.17. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.8 million shares, making up 93.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares fell 8.68% to $10.95. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 397.9K shares, making up 104.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.
