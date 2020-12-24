12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares moved upwards by 39.8% to $0.73 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 30.9 million shares is 1261.52% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock rose 20.28% to $7.47. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 161.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 165.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.5 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares moved upwards by 18.1% to $14.24. As of 12:31 EST, Triterras's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 203.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares rose 13.56% to $3.6. The current volume of 560.6K shares is 467.94% of One Stop Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) stock moved upwards by 11.51% to $6.1. Trading volume for Nortech Systems's stock is 42.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 709.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) stock rose 8.66% to $1.71. As of 12:31 EST, Ameri Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 973.6K, which is 112.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
Losers
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock declined by 16.93% to $43.69 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 23.3 million, which is 424.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock declined by 13.47% to $1.57. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 82.64% of Vislink Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 10.29% to $71.74. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 34.65% of JinkoSolar Holding Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares declined by 8.38% to $7.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 12.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.1 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares decreased by 8.21% to $2.33. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 170.6K shares, making up 39.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 7.99% to $2.65. Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 254.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 120.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers