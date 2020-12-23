12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock moved upwards by 34.21% to $4.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Foresight Autonomous's stock is 78.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1707.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $243.5 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares moved upwards by 17.26% to $31.82. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares, making up 347.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) stock rose 14.46% to $17.3. Trading volume for Ark Restaurants's stock is 61.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 216.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 13.15% to $23.22. Lordstown Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 218.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares rose 10.91% to $73.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.9 million, which is 409.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 billion.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) stock rose 10.9% to $38.35. The current volume of 53.5K shares is 71.06% of RCI Hospitality Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $345.1 million.
Losers
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock fell 10.39% to $118.0 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, QuantumScape's stock is trading at a volume of 18.0 million, which is 90.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 billion.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock fell 8.6% to $44.32. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.9 million shares, making up 94.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) shares decreased by 6.88% to $15.45. The current volume of 28.9K shares is 70.48% of Marine Prods's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $523.2 million.
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares declined by 6.38% to $272.93. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 862.2K shares, making up 46.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 billion.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) stock fell 6.15% to $267.33. Trading volume for Wayfair's stock is 938.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 billion.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock fell 6.04% to $9.96. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 106.61% of Vuzix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.4 million.
