12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares rose 213.28% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 380.9 million, which is 2057.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 185.64% to $2.3. Ocugen's stock is trading at a volume of 646.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 3311.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $372.6 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock rose 84.2% to $0.46. Acasti Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 291.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4318.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock moved upwards by 33.27% to $0.57. Trading volume for Onconova Therapeutics's stock is 123.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 999.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares increased by 27.49% to $5.01. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 410.7% of Evogene's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.2 million.
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock rose 26.58% to $0.4. The current volume of 22.6 million shares is 475.57% of Advaxis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
Losers
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock fell 23.29% to $2.12 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.0 million shares, making up 781.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock decreased by 15.08% to $28.16. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.3K shares, making up 50.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.7 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock decreased by 12.39% to $1.84. As of 12:31 EST, CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million, which is 340.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock decreased by 12.29% to $5.07. As of 12:31 EST, Cyclo Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 273.0K, which is 6.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) stock decreased by 11.3% to $8.01. As of 12:31 EST, Voyager Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 727.7K, which is 256.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.0 million.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock declined by 10.82% to $105.65. Trading volume for Arcturus Therapeutics's stock is 826.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 85.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
