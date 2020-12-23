12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares rose 28.46% to $2.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 20.3 million, which is 1059.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) stock increased by 26.2% to $9.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.8 million, which is 844.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $295.8 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 24.15% to $13.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 86.7 million, which is 166.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) shares rose 15.08% to $3.89. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 740.34% of China Customer Relations's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 12.55% to $5.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 7.7 million, which is 50.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 million.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock moved upwards by 11.58% to $3.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 71.1K, which is 243.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
Losers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock declined by 18.17% to $9.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 5.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 179.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $999.6 million.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) shares fell 12.57% to $16.52. The current volume of 70.2K shares is 148.34% of NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.1 million.
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell 10.4% to $15.08. The current volume of 21.1 million shares is 84.94% of Nikola's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.27. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares, making up 483.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.5 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares fell 9.14% to $0.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 589.1K, which is 17.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares fell 5.49% to $3.02. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 48.01% of Ocean Power Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million.
