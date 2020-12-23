12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares increased by 23.28% to $4.32 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 321.73% of GTT Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.8 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock moved upwards by 23.03% to $12.71. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 109.06% of Triterras's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares increased by 14.15% to $10.37. As of 12:31 EST, Nano Dimension's stock is trading at a volume of 26.6 million, which is 118.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares rose 12.56% to $0.89. Trading volume for SeaChange International's stock is 471.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 149.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares rose 11.91% to $25.07. FireEye's stock is trading at a volume of 29.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 439.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) shares increased by 11.64% to $6.04. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7K shares, making up 35.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
Losers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock fell 25.91% to $6.87 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Microvision's stock is 38.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 387.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares decreased by 15.45% to $4.05. Trading volume for Aurora Mobile's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 205.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $468.6 million.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares fell 14.04% to $2.88. The current volume of 544.3K shares is 270.19% of Bridgeline Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) stock decreased by 11.67% to $4.24. The current volume of 532.1K shares is 158.68% of LightPath Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares decreased by 10.31% to $6.13. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 131.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.8 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock decreased by 10.14% to $3.28. The current volume of 279.2K shares is 51.7% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
