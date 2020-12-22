11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 42.01% to $2.4 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 31.0 million, which is 3003.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares moved upwards by 17.08% to $11.12. Trading volume for ReneSola's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock moved upwards by 17.06% to $0.96. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 717.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO) stock rose 15.4% to $7.16. As of 12:31 EST, Nesco Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 364.5K, which is 68.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.7 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock rose 15.08% to $10.79. The current volume of 66.6 million shares is 131.3% of FuelCell Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $4.88. Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 367.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 116.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.6 million.
Losers
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) stock declined by 39.64% to $3.75 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, China Customer Relations's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 1624.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million.
- NiSun Intl Ent Dev Gr (NASDAQ:NISN) stock fell 13.53% to $18.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 84.0K, which is 187.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $331.2 million.
- IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) shares fell 8.38% to $20.12. The current volume of 21.4K shares is 23.87% of IBEX Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.9 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 7.46% to $4.72. As of 12:31 EST, SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 70.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares declined by 6.25% to $7.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 128.4K, which is 40.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
