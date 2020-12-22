12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock moved upwards by 40.51% to $2.47 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.3 million, which is 313.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.9 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock moved upwards by 37.78% to $17.43. Trading volume for Sportsman's Warehouse's stock is 9.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 890.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $760.1 million.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares rose 30.51% to $123.86. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 30.8 million shares, making up 170.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.9 billion.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares increased by 24.47% to $26.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 249.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares increased by 23.26% to $6.41. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.1 million shares, making up 566.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.0 million.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares moved upwards by 21.44% to $18.86. As of 12:31 EST, GameStop's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million, which is 138.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares decreased by 19.78% to $42.55 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 251.4K, which is 14.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock declined by 10.13% to $2.83. Trading volume for Drive Shack's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 169.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.3 million.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock fell 9.27% to $1.96. The current volume of 204.2K shares is 80.19% of Forward Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares declined by 8.18% to $0.94. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 47.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) stock fell 7.4% to $93.03. As of 12:31 EST, CarMax's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 284.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) stock fell 7.26% to $6.08. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.4K shares, making up 175.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
