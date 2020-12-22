12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock moved upwards by 141.83% to $0.71 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 425.1 million shares, making up 5032.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.2 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) stock rose 35.74% to $5.81. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares, making up 1386.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) stock rose 32.08% to $3.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.7 million shares, making up 796.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $430.3 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares rose 26.96% to $2.59. As of 12:31 EST, Second Sight Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 130.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock increased by 21.53% to $18.34. As of 12:31 EST, Sangamo Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 191.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares moved upwards by 21.34% to $4.83. Genprex's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1192.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.3 million.
Losers
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock decreased by 51.65% to $1.32 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Soligenix's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million, which is 2020.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.5 million.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock declined by 24.02% to $1.93. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 2356.9% of Venus Concept's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock decreased by 14.18% to $2.12. Trading volume for CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 171.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares decreased by 12.41% to $6.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 77.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.5 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares fell 11.59% to $1.56. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 166.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.
- Ra Medical Systems (AMEX:RMED) stock decreased by 11.57% to $7.8. Trading volume for Ra Medical Systems's stock is 478.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
