12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock moved upwards by 54.25% to $4.92 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.9 million shares, making up 9757.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $569.4 million.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock increased by 27.82% to $1.58. As of 12:31 EST, Vislink Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 13.2 million, which is 648.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares increased by 24.19% to $4.26. LightPath Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 467.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.2 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 21.84% to $7.86. The current volume of 91.2K shares is 45.76% of Ondas Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.4 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 20.41% to $13.29. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain's stock is 24.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 162.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.7 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 19.23% to $6.88. The current volume of 69.8 million shares is 913.54% of Microvision's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock declined by 9.83% to $0.39 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Exela Technologies's stock is 4.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 109.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 7.83% to $1.06. CYREN's stock is trading at a volume of 839.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 363.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares declined by 7.36% to $1.26. As of 12:31 EST, Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million, which is 83.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares declined by 6.87% to $3.39. Aware's stock is trading at a volume of 11.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 6.82% to $1.95. Marin Software's stock is trading at a volume of 603.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 10.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock fell 6.61% to $25.75. Trading volume for AudioEye's stock is 141.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 138.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $258.0 million.
