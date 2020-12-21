9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD) stock moved upwards by 22.49% to $51.49 during Monday's regular session. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1314.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) stock rose 20.0% to $5.94. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares, making up 141505.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $108.8 million.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock moved upwards by 15.6% to $5.26. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 81.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock increased by 14.77% to $3.65. Fuel Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 945.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 14.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) shares moved upwards by 12.92% to $22.36. EHang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 337.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares rose 12.16% to $9.13. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 93.71% of ReneSola's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $929.4 million.
Losers
- Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) stock fell 12.6% to $15.06 during Monday's regular session. Scorpio Bulkers's stock is trading at a volume of 292.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 142.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.2 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock declined by 8.99% to $4.41. Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) stock fell 8.24% to $12.48. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 599.2K shares, making up 68.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
