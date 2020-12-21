12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) shares rose 54.64% to $4.16 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 40.8 million, which is 97708.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock increased by 20.11% to $2.09. As of 12:31 EST, StoneMor's stock is trading at a volume of 250.3K, which is 72.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.8 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock moved upwards by 15.89% to $27.7. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 166.52% of MINISO Group Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares moved upwards by 14.99% to $4.9. Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 164.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares rose 14.18% to $3.14. DAVIDsTEA's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 189.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock rose 9.83% to $38.69. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 705.7K shares, making up 130.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 9.32% to $3.94 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 103.4K, which is 148.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock decreased by 9.08% to $11.07. As of 12:31 EST, Tata Motors's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 81.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 billion.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares declined by 8.85% to $1.03. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 108.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $351.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares decreased by 8.17% to $5.51. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 562.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 5.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 million.
- American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) stock declined by 7.98% to $32.21. American Public Education's stock is trading at a volume of 23.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 30.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.0 million.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares decreased by 7.45% to $4.6. The current volume of 119.2K shares is 84.15% of Potbelly's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.3 million.
