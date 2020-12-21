12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) stock rose 57.4% to $16.15 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.5 million shares, making up 1811.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock moved upwards by 47.83% to $95.22. Editas Medicine's stock is trading at a volume of 6.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 450.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock rose 47.55% to $5.27. As of 12:31 EST, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 39.9 million, which is 231217.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares increased by 31.32% to $13.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 750.3K, which is 499.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares moved upwards by 29.58% to $0.56. The current volume of 446.1 million shares is 217.31% of Sundial Growers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $430.5 million.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares increased by 28.72% to $42.75. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.4 million, which is 582.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
Losers
- uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares declined by 15.78% to $38.7 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 644.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares fell 12.49% to $38.48. FibroGen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 272.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares declined by 12.3% to $0.83. As of 12:31 EST, Seneca Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 142.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock decreased by 11.86% to $3.83. As of 12:31 EST, Lixte Biotech Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 466.3K, which is 455.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.8 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares decreased by 11.77% to $2.55. Trading volume for CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 149.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares declined by 11.43% to $7.81. Trading volume for Hancock Jaffe's stock is 273.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 55.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.
