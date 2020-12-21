12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) stock increased by 28.96% to $87.48 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 8.2 million, which is 1124.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares increased by 26.7% to $2.42. Trading volume for Kopin's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 840.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.8 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock increased by 21.78% to $47.8. As of 12:31 EST, FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 19.9 million, which is 479.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 16.65% to $10.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 34.4 million, which is 182.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.0 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares moved upwards by 15.62% to $9.77. Triterras's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 185.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $812.8 million.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares rose 15.08% to $3.89. QuickLogic's stock is trading at a volume of 186.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 311.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
Losers
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock fell 20.01% to $1.2 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 918.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) stock decreased by 14.06% to $2.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 97.6K, which is 376.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares decreased by 13.69% to $3.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 364.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.8 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 10.15% to $1.24. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 44.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 263.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) stock declined by 8.36% to $3.18. The current volume of 292.0K shares is 67.26% of Aurora Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.9 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock fell 7.96% to $0.42. Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 208.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
