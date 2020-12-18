11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 17.69% to $1.59 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 762.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock increased by 17.06% to $2.4. The current volume of 5.3 million shares is 140.22% of BEST's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $924.9 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 16.74% to $5.09. As of 12:31 EST, Sunworks's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1 million, which is 41.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.9 million.
- BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) shares rose 14.91% to $15.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 149.8K, which is 259.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.6 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 14.9% to $11.84. Team's stock is trading at a volume of 532.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 212.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.4 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $4.59. Trading volume for China Recycling Energy's stock is 631.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 88.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
Losers
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares decreased by 9.01% to $10.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.8K shares, making up 335.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) stock declined by 8.34% to $7.15. The current volume of 46.7K shares is 184.05% of Innovative Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares decreased by 7.1% to $18.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 70.8K, which is 112.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.4 million.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock fell 5.0% to $277.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 328.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares declined by 4.92% to $13.35. Triumph Group's stock is trading at a volume of 674.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 36.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.6 million.
