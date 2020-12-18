12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares rose 21.34% to $4.32 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 71.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.1 million.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock moved upwards by 18.9% to $23.65. Trading volume for Magnite's stock is 8.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 258.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares rose 12.61% to $7.5. As of 12:31 EST, Vuzix's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million, which is 335.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.3 million.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock increased by 11.27% to $3.06. The current volume of 58.3K shares is 57.78% of Monaker Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock rose 10.27% to $43.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.5 million, which is 87.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares moved upwards by 8.88% to $5.88. Trading volume for Amesite Operating's stock is 133.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 133.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.0 million.
Losers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock declined by 16.24% to $6.14 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 17.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.3 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares decreased by 13.54% to $1.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 842.5K, which is 283.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares decreased by 11.68% to $2.0. Meten EdtechX Education's stock is trading at a volume of 762.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 475.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) stock fell 7.5% to $4.32. The current volume of 103.7K shares is 178.29% of iMedia Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock declined by 6.89% to $64.35. Overstock.com's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 68.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) shares fell 5.31% to $89.61. The current volume of 179.8K shares is 123.82% of Dorman Products's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers