12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares moved upwards by 53.39% to $3.39 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is 67.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 18742.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.6 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) stock rose 43.63% to $6.81. The current volume of 13.1 million shares is 2290.32% of Cyclo Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares moved upwards by 30.71% to $1.21. The current volume of 14.1 million shares is 1799.04% of VistaGen Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock rose 20.75% to $9.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 377.9K, which is 272.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.6 million.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares moved upwards by 17.65% to $1.33. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 330.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock moved upwards by 16.91% to $72.23. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 2358.44% of BioTelemetry's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares declined by 13.94% to $3.67 during Friday's regular session. BioCardia's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 68.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares decreased by 9.61% to $9.22. As of 12:31 EST, Erytech Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5K, which is 82.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.3 million.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock declined by 9.15% to $36.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 253.9K, which is 132.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined by 8.84% to $2.12. Aethlon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 602.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 29.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock fell 8.67% to $0.63. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 103.05% of AIkido Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) stock fell 7.26% to $16.99. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.1K shares, making up 27.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.
