12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2020 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares increased by 39.54% to $0.51 during Friday's regular session. Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 86.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4224.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
  • FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) shares rose 18.35% to $17.02. The current volume of 17.8 million shares is 424.9% of FireEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) shares rose 16.28% to $4.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 524.6K, which is 761.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $253.8 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock rose 15.72% to $68.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 48.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
  • Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) shares moved upwards by 14.76% to $49.12. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 331.72% of Tenable Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) stock moved upwards by 12.4% to $1.96. As of 12:31 EST, Kopin's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 261.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million.

 

 

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock declined by 15.87% to $5.25 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied DNA Sciences's stock is 541.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 222.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares fell 11.99% to $7.27. BlackBerry's stock is trading at a volume of 29.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 192.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) stock declined by 11.05% to $3.22. Trading volume for SilverSun Technologies's stock is 111.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 53.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) stock decreased by 9.5% to $5.15. The current volume of 156.5K shares is 397.78% of RF Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 8.38% to $1.14. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 175.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.8 million.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock decreased by 7.79% to $9.95. Trading volume for CalAmp's stock is 271.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 122.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $348.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

 

