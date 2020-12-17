12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares rose 80.65% to $11.02 during Thursday's regular session. Oriental Culture Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 532.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.2 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) stock moved upwards by 22.14% to $12.3. The current volume of 491.5K shares is 281.79% of Mohawk Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $321.6 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares rose 20.27% to $1.74. As of 12:31 EST, XpresSpa Group's stock is trading at a volume of 33.8 million, which is 815.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 million.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares moved upwards by 15.8% to $5.35. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 222.7K shares, making up 236.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.2 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 15.76% to $3.28. The current volume of 5.2 million shares is 357.77% of Drive Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock rose 14.22% to $3.31. The current volume of 286.7K shares is 533.99% of Skillful Craftsman's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares decreased by 17.5% to $1.16 during Thursday's regular session. Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 200.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $394.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) shares declined by 17.05% to $44.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 518.9K shares, making up 448.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares fell 8.21% to $3.58. Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 587.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares fell 6.39% to $0.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 720.0K shares, making up 93.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.0 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares decreased by 6.26% to $1.5. As of 12:31 EST, Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 87.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.6 million.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock fell 5.76% to $20.65. Veoneer's stock is trading at a volume of 701.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 108.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Posted-In: Consumer Discretionary StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers