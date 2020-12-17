12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) stock increased by 41.55% to $6.23 during Thursday's regular session. PainReform's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4289.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares rose 31.6% to $4.31. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 6973.25% of Lixte Biotech Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares increased by 27.09% to $0.99. Trading volume for Seneca Biopharma's stock is 61.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 19284.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) shares moved upwards by 26.03% to $3.82. As of 12:31 EST, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 555.1K, which is 1414.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.3 million.
- Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) stock moved upwards by 23.62% to $13.45. Cogent Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 366.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 95.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $419.6 million.
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares rose 19.89% to $4.4. Evolus's stock is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1104.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.4 million.
Losers
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares fell 26.7% to $4.25 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 6.4 million, which is 197.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.8 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares declined by 18.15% to $6.0. SCYNEXIS's stock is trading at a volume of 822.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 741.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock fell 16.3% to $0.35. The current volume of 24.5 million shares is 154.38% of Jaguar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares fell 16.15% to $3.5. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 564.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.1 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 14.33% to $8.88. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 524.0K shares, making up 109.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock fell 13.37% to $0.83. Trading volume for Teligent's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 114.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
Posted-In: health care stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers