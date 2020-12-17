12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 100.75% to $1.85 during Thursday's regular session. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 261.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2844.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.9 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares increased by 34.61% to $1.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 31.5 million, which is 1049.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 24.94% to $10.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 57.0 million, which is 334.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $654.3 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock increased by 19.68% to $4.8. As of 12:31 EST, Microvision's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million, which is 203.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $702.6 million.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock rose 16.29% to $34.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.1 million, which is 371.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock increased by 15.8% to $7.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 474.3K, which is 313.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million.
Losers
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares decreased by 35.72% to $8.48 during Thursday's regular session. Triterras's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2086.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.9 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 22.69% to $3.14. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 632.6K shares, making up 1675.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares declined by 6.14% to $3.52. Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 437.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 171.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares fell 5.95% to $2.63. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 785.7K shares, making up 183.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.6 million.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 5.72% to $0.99. As of 12:31 EST, CYREN's stock is trading at a volume of 139.3K, which is 252.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares declined by 5.65% to $10.2. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 226.0K shares, making up 104.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $357.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Posted-In: Information Technology StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers