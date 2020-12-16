11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock moved upwards by 52.76% to $0.74 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 138.1 million, which is 3094.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) stock moved upwards by 19.23% to $8.43. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.6 million shares, making up 378.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.7 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock increased by 16.97% to $14.68. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 231.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) stock increased by 14.87% to $10.04. As of 12:31 EST, Siyata Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 90.6K, which is 123.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 12.95% to $0.88. Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 369.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 12.66% to $1.53. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 598.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
Losers
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares fell 15.32% to $4.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 635.0K shares is 370.88% of Everspin Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $91.2 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock fell 7.84% to $4.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 353.5K shares, making up 1127.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $247.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock fell 7.08% to $0.82. Steel Connect's stock is trading at a volume of 261.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 185.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 6.18% to $2.91. As of 12:31 EST, Socket Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 247.5K, which is 6.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock fell 5.55% to $15.0. The current volume of 382.8K shares is 539.86% of SharpSpring's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.9 million.
