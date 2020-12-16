12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock increased by 39.29% to $2.26 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 79.8 million, which is 14101.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares increased by 24.83% to $5.73. Aclaris Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 2204.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.9 million.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 23.08% to $9.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 63.6 million, which is 372.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares increased by 21.58% to $8.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.3 million shares, making up 2508.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $888.3 million.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares rose 19.23% to $0.93. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.3 million shares, making up 5023.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock rose 18.11% to $5.02. As of 12:31 EST, Idera Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 684.8K, which is 202.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.
Losers
- Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) stock fell 43.88% to $2.98 during Wednesday's regular session. Concord Medical Services's stock is trading at a volume of 930.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 615.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.3 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 28.46% to $2.59. The current volume of 8.8 million shares is 169.06% of BioLine Rx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock declined by 23.68% to $2.27. The current volume of 4.7 million shares is 182.58% of vTv Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.4 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares decreased by 19.27% to $8.8. The current volume of 342.7K shares is 133.49% of Evelo Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.4 million.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) stock declined by 18.81% to $96.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 869.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock decreased by 18.69% to $3.66. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 110.9K shares, making up 500.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
Posted-In: health care stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers