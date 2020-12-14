12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares rose 88.77% to $56.5 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 11.7 million shares is 2280.91% of Arvinas's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares moved upwards by 78.73% to $5.04. As of 12:31 EST, BioCardia's stock is trading at a volume of 20.0 million, which is 23011.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock increased by 49.82% to $0.94. Teligent's stock is trading at a volume of 91.9 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 3172.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) shares rose 49.56% to $9.51. Trading volume for Veru's stock is 84.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 5074.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $666.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares rose 49.51% to $9.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 35.1 million, which is 16515.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $773.1 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares moved upwards by 42.67% to $6.02. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.8 million shares, making up 2616.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock decreased by 47.61% to $1.18 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.7 million shares, making up 966.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock declined by 26.08% to $41.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 167.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares decreased by 20.97% to $6.62. As of 12:31 EST, SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million, which is 278.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.5 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock decreased by 14.98% to $4.77. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 61.08% of Solid Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $288.3 million.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) stock decreased by 14.36% to $48.8. As of 12:31 EST, Eargo's stock is trading at a volume of 368.5K, which is 75.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares decreased by 14.13% to $7.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 238.3K, which is 4.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
