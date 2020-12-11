11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares increased by 13.13% to $175.01 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 51.8 million, which is 535.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.8 billion.
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) stock moved upwards by 9.93% to $12.95. Marcus's stock is trading at a volume of 559.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 49.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $402.2 million.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $16.46. The current volume of 14.1 million shares is 125.24% of Cinemark Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) stock rose 8.46% to $2.82. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 244.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $203.3 million.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) stock increased by 8.26% to $1.31. Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 386.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) stock increased by 6.24% to $1.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 480.0K, which is 251.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares fell 13.37% to $6.03 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Ribbon Comms's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 229.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $876.7 million.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock decreased by 12.97% to $1.31. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 865.7K shares, making up 133.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
- Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) shares fell 11.93% to $22.02. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9K shares, making up 79.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $478.9 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares fell 9.73% to $2.27. trivago's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 117.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.6 million.
- Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) shares fell 8.93% to $4.33. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 81.25% of Telefonica's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 billion.
