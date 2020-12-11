Market Overview

9 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 12:58pm   Comments
  • Gainers

  • TPG Pace Beneficial (NYSE:TPGY) stock rose 103.55% to $22.59 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.0 million shares, making up 2350.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) shares increased by 43.36% to $1.62. Trading volume for Equus Total Return's stock is 961.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 2883.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ:THBRU) shares increased by 14.44% to $11.96. The current volume of 200 shares is 6.03% of Thunder Bridge's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
  • Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) stock moved upwards by 11.93% to $13.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 11.3 million, which is 3000.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) stock increased by 9.47% to $12.48. Trading volume for Qell Acquisition's stock is 2.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 188.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCAC) shares declined by 13.85% to $18.95 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 198.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $707.1 million.
  • AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCIU) shares declined by 13.04% to $14.95. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 420 shares, making up 57.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Switchback Energy (NYSE:SBE) shares decreased by 10.53% to $37.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.4 million, which is 109.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) stock fell 10.43% to $28.11. Trading volume for CIIG Merger's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 94.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $909.1 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: Financial Services StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers

