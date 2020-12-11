12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock moved upwards by 93.14% to $11.84 during Friday's regular session. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 52.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 96984.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares increased by 77.05% to $4.98. Trading volume for NantHealth's stock is 69.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 31290.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $553.3 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares increased by 59.06% to $6.84. Trading volume for aTyr Pharma's stock is 13.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 12068.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) stock rose 51.78% to $3.32. Trading volume for vTv Therapeutics's stock is 93.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 12642.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.0 million.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock increased by 23.51% to $4.57. Solid Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 133.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $276.2 million.
- Hancock Jaffe (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock rose 21.03% to $9.84. Trading volume for Hancock Jaffe's stock is 508.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 472.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) shares declined by 36.95% to $11.13 during Friday's regular session. SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 17.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 648.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares decreased by 34.45% to $3.73. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.6 million shares, making up 320.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.8 million.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares decreased by 31.35% to $0.92. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 740.54% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock fell 30.17% to $50.44. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 347.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock decreased by 29.42% to $2.4. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 193.31% of Nabriva Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
- ALX Oncology Holdings (NASDAQ:ALXO) stock declined by 25.63% to $83.49. As of 12:31 EST, ALX Oncology Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 553.4K, which is 298.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers