12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock rose 11.7% to $13.7 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 12.4 million shares is 615.09% of Inseego's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $1.17. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 616.4K shares, making up 254.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) shares rose 10.14% to $1.52. As of 12:31 EST, Synacor's stock is trading at a volume of 63.9K, which is 60.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares increased by 9.1% to $11.02. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.1K shares, making up 234.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares moved upwards by 7.13% to $30.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 195.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 6.54% to $16.4. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 269.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $358.0 million.
Losers
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares declined by 14.28% to $29.29 during Friday's regular session. Luminar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 28.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock fell 13.85% to $3.23. Canaan's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 80.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $505.8 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock fell 13.34% to $1.69. As of 12:31 EST, Boxlight's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 121.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares fell 10.06% to $1.52. UTStarcom Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 147.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares fell 9.79% to $5.76. Priority Tech Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 57.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 44.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.5 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares decreased by 9.38% to $52.11. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.8 million shares, making up 47.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
