11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock moved upwards by 15.72% to $60.51 during Thursday's regular session. TechTarget's stock is trading at a volume of 262.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 124.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares moved upwards by 11.9% to $1.41. Trading volume for Moxian's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 200.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock moved upwards by 10.95% to $8.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 505.8K, which is 716.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $12.22. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 957.7K, which is 301.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.6 million.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock rose 10.4% to $2.71. Trading volume for Qutoutiao's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 111.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $721.7 million.
Losers
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock decreased by 31.53% to $1.39 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, ZW Data Action Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 549.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares fell 15.18% to $4.75. Leaf Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1446.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.
- Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares decreased by 8.67% to $0.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.8 million, which is 150.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock fell 7.86% to $174.62. DoorDash's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 6.97% to $1.14. As of 12:31 EST, Allied Esports's stock is trading at a volume of 909.2K, which is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares decreased by 6.69% to $1.08. Lee Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 760.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
