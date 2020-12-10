11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares rose 31.55% to $13.8 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 24.6 million, which is 31648.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $431.2 million.
- Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVSU) shares moved upwards by 17.59% to $23.46. As of 12:31 EST, Novus Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 6.1K, which is 37.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) shares moved upwards by 10.95% to $13.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 923.3K, which is 389.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.9 million.
- Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) stock increased by 10.23% to $11.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 229, which is 15.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares increased by 10.12% to $32.73. As of 12:31 EST, Open Lending's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 463.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 18.36% to $11.1 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 2077.47% of QIWI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $695.8 million.
- StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) stock decreased by 12.5% to $55.24. Trading volume for StoneX Group's stock is 179.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 334.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ:THCB) shares declined by 8.44% to $15.75. As of 12:31 EST, Tuscan Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 320.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.
- North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC) stock declined by 7.47% to $10.18. The current volume of 2.9K shares is 21.78% of North Mountain Merger's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Switchback Energy (NYSE:SBE) stock fell 6.8% to $40.08. Switchback Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 74.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) shares fell 5.86% to $10.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.5 million, which is 98.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
