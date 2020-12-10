12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares increased by 163.65% to $5.7 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Immutep's stock is 207.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 49323.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.7 million.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares moved upwards by 73.56% to $0.96. The current volume of 145.9 million shares is 15659.77% of Neos Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) stock increased by 58.82% to $10.15. The current volume of 39.0 million shares is 9150.63% of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $96.0 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock moved upwards by 53.94% to $87.9. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 1591.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares increased by 36.74% to $9.34. Trading volume for Aytu BioScience's stock is 9.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 317.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) stock moved upwards by 31.11% to $38.84. Trading volume for TG Therapeutics's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 688.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
Losers
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock declined by 30.6% to $2.2 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 249.64% of Xenetic Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) shares declined by 25.14% to $4.29. The current volume of 4.2 million shares is 372.57% of Geovax Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) stock fell 24.39% to $3.38. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 340.92% of Genetic Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock fell 24.05% to $4.79. Trading volume for Oncternal Therapeutics's stock is 21.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 510.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.9 million.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock declined by 16.72% to $2.74. As of 12:31 EST, Oncolytics Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 246.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.6 million.
- Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) stock fell 12.07% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 571.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
