12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares rose 31.33% to $27.93 during Thursday's regular session. 8x8's stock is trading at a volume of 8.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 694.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock moved upwards by 25.93% to $1.68. The current volume of 25.5 million shares is 8787.61% of UTStarcom Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares rose 25.61% to $116.18. The current volume of 8.3 million shares is 882.42% of C3.ai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock rose 12.45% to $14.72. Trading volume for Cleanspark's stock is 4.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 205.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $321.4 million.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares moved upwards by 12.1% to $6.09. The current volume of 216.1K shares is 157.98% of Quantum's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.0 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares increased by 11.94% to $31.73. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares, making up 229.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock fell 13.55% to $17.26 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 553.3K shares, making up 220.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares declined by 9.53% to $41.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 233.6K, which is 117.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares declined by 8.56% to $6.2. Genasys's stock is trading at a volume of 213.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 140.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.6 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares decreased by 7.55% to $2.45. Trading volume for Pixelworks's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 262.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares fell 6.5% to $7.2. As of 12:31 EST, Kubient's stock is trading at a volume of 317.4K, which is 91.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares fell 5.61% to $2.02. As of 12:31 EST, Usio's stock is trading at a volume of 289.2K, which is 135.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
