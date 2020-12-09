12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares rose 26.09% to $73.01 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, QuantumScape's stock is trading at a volume of 36.9 million, which is 245.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock rose 18.16% to $39.95. Trading volume for Lovesac's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 537.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Francescas Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $2.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 12.9 million, which is 2797.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) shares rose 14.84% to $2.54. As of 12:31 EST, Drive Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 212.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares rose 13.86% to $1.13. Rave Restaurant Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 213.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares increased by 12.61% to $56.19. Stitch Fix's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 349.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock fell 16.77% to $14.1 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 17.5 million shares is 146.8% of GameStop's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $918.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) stock fell 12.86% to $7.32. The current volume of 994.0K shares is 238.72% of Vera Bradley's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock fell 10.89% to $26.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 337.9K, which is 103.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.7 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock fell 9.21% to $2.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 813.3K, which is 163.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares decreased by 8.85% to $6.29. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 153.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $148.3 million.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares decreased by 8.57% to $20.11. GreenPower Motor Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 163.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
