12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock rose 352.99% to $23.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Greenwich LifeSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 30325.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 338.42% to $4.74. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 154.5 million shares, making up 58832.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares moved upwards by 82.89% to $58.58. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares, making up 1681.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares rose 47.03% to $5.09. As of 12:31 EST, Intec Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 25.1 million, which is 1594.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) stock moved upwards by 25.82% to $54.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 344.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock increased by 23.85% to $0.82. As of 12:31 EST, Teligent's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million, which is 407.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
Losers
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) stock fell 38.57% to $7.04 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.7 million, which is 2061.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock fell 38.46% to $0.88. As of 12:31 EST, Atossa Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 8477.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) stock fell 21.3% to $2.18. Trading volume for Infinity Pharmaceuticals's stock is 7.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 1022.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.9 million.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock decreased by 19.05% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 13.0 million, which is 880.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.
- Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares decreased by 16.71% to $40.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 484.1K, which is 280.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock declined by 15.52% to $6.86. Tricida's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 115.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.2 million.
