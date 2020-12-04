12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) shares moved upwards by 45.32% to $14.62 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:52 EST, Star Peak Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 19.0 million, which is 17945.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGROU) stock increased by 38.21% to $14.18. Trading volume for Collective Growth's stock is 54.3K as of 13:52 EST. This is 932.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIICU) stock rose 35.18% to $32.08. As of 13:52 EST, CIIG Merger's stock is trading at a volume of 139.1K, which is 137.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) shares increased by 30.96% to $28.22. Trading volume for CIIG Merger's stock is 15.8 million as of 13:52 EST. This is 660.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $912.8 million.
- Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) stock increased by 28.37% to $12.7. As of 13:52 EST, Collective Growth's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million, which is 7999.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) shares rose 21.47% to $3.28. Trading volume for this security as of 13:52 EST is 272.9K, which is 275.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.3 million.
Losers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 9.64% to $7.91 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:52 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 45.7K shares, making up 83.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 7.43% to $1.19. The current volume of 770.4K shares is 12.14% of Senmiao Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:52 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.7 million.
- Mountain Crest (NASDAQ:MCACU) stock decreased by 6.63% to $11.0. Mountain Crest's stock is trading at a volume of 551 shares as of 13:52 EST. This is 5.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares decreased by 5.7% to $6.68. LexinFintech Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:52 EST. This is 166.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares declined by 5.19% to $11.88. As of 13:52 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 590.3K shares, making up 65.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) shares declined by 4.96% to $1.15. Equus Total Return's stock is trading at a volume of 247.0K shares as of 13:52 EST. This is 938.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
