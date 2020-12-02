10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares moved upwards by 19.53% to $0.49 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 69.4 million, which is 2542.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares increased by 9.9% to $6.1. Atlas Technical's stock is trading at a volume of 64.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 247.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares moved upwards by 9.65% to $2.84. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 239.1K shares, making up 83.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $4.0. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 52.58% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares moved upwards by 8.38% to $8.14. Navios Maritime Partners's stock is trading at a volume of 89.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 97.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.3 million.
Losers
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) stock declined by 17.18% to $5.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 209.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $451.6 million.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares decreased by 16.52% to $7.55. FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 95.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 227.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock declined by 11.42% to $4.58. As of 12:32 EST, TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 197.8K, which is 65.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 7.86% to $8.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.6K shares, making up 69.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.0 million.
- Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock fell 6.92% to $27.72. Trading volume for Montrose Environmental Gr's stock is 127.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 56.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
