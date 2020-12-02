12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE:KFS) shares increased by 24.75% to $3.78 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kingsway Financial Servs's stock is 549.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 1654.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.8 million.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) stock rose 22.82% to $11.57. Sequential Brands Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 366.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock moved upwards by 15.03% to $10.48. As of 12:32 EST, Natuzzi's stock is trading at a volume of 90.8K, which is 48.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock moved upwards by 12.35% to $1.91. As of 12:32 EST, Yatra Online's stock is trading at a volume of 672.8K, which is 90.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.6 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock increased by 10.84% to $2.37. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 281.25% of Tuniu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock rose 10.68% to $2.9. As of 12:32 EST, Elys Game Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 44.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares fell 22.6% to $19.53 during Wednesday's regular session. Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 22.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 94.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- StoneMor (NYSE:STON) stock declined by 9.0% to $1.62. StoneMor's stock is trading at a volume of 368.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 103.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.6 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock fell 8.78% to $51.46. Trading volume for Dada Nexus's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 104.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 billion.
- Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) stock declined by 7.9% to $0.84. As of 12:32 EST, Iconix Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 272.2K, which is 32.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 7.87% to $1.42. The current volume of 496.4K shares is 130.76% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares fell 7.85% to $32.64. QuantumScape's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 15.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
