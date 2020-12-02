12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock moved upwards by 103.13% to $1.44 during Wednesday's regular session. NanoVibronix's stock is trading at a volume of 132.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 3031.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) stock rose 48.46% to $2.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 170.3 million, which is 13347.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock increased by 40.44% to $5.73. The current volume of 11.2 million shares is 29308.53% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.6 million.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares moved upwards by 29.74% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.5 million, which is 142.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) stock rose 18.34% to $1.12. The current volume of 12.6 million shares is 9709.06% of Obalon Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares moved upwards by 17.91% to $1.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.8 million, which is 496.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 million.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) stock decreased by 55.42% to $2.96 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 1244.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares declined by 33.56% to $3.48. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.1 million shares, making up 276.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares decreased by 18.95% to $195.05. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 777.66% of iRhythm Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock fell 17.25% to $1.9. As of 12:32 EST, Medigus's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million, which is 122.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.
- MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) stock decreased by 16.87% to $15.0. The current volume of 33.6K shares is 59.13% of MedAvail Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) stock declined by 15.58% to $128.2. Trading volume for Reata Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 431.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
